Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $229.80

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $229.80 and last traded at $230.12, with a volume of 3406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.22 and its 200-day moving average is $281.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.