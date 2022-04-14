Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Up 725.0% in March

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 2,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0229 per share. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.