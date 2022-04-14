Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Loews by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $64.76 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

