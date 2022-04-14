Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 3,226 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $776.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ãa Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.