Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 3,226 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $776.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.