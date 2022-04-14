Lossless (LSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.91 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.38 or 0.07506127 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,833.10 or 1.00185706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00040857 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

