Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.48.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,751. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

