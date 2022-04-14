LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

LPLA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.75.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $213.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $214.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

