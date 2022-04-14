Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $395.03 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.67.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.