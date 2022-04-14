Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVLU stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 71,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,069. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

