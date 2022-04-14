M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

