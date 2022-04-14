Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 84.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.