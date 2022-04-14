Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:OPA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,241. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.