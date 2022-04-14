Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Marc Landry Sells 2,200 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,968.

Shares of MDI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.96. The company had a trading volume of 116,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.37. The stock has a market cap of C$985.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.67 and a 52 week high of C$12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

