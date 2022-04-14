Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 89,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94. Makita has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Makita had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Makita will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

