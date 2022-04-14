Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,902,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 431,626 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

