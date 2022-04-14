Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.75.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.18 on Monday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

