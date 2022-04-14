Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 261.50 ($3.41).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 301 ($3.92) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,770.13).

LON EMG traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238 ($3.10). 2,176,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,313. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

