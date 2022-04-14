Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000.

MAAQU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. Mana Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.38.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

