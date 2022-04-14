Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MNDJF stock traded down 0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 2.91. 41,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,888. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.36. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of 1.43 and a 1-year high of 3.03.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

