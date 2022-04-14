Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.72

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 46675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$337.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$27,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,682.41. Also, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,080.50.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

