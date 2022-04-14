Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.72

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 46675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$337.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.
In related news, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$27,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,682.41. Also, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,080.50.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
