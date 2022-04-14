Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN) Insider Roger Fitzhardinge Buys 1,050,000 Shares

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN – Get Rating) insider Roger Fitzhardinge purchased 1,050,000 shares of Mandrake Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,950.00 ($45,888.89).

Mandrake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandrake Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum group elements, and copper deposits. The company's principal property is the Jimperding project consisting of 140 square kilometers exploration license application situated in the north east of Perth, Western Australia.

