Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAPGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.