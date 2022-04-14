Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

