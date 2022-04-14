Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

