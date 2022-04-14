Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

