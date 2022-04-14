Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.02

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.02 and last traded at $87.91, with a volume of 84739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

