Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Update

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 245.3% from the March 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,440,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MCOA remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,224,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,121,859. Marijuana Company of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Marijuana Company of America (Get Rating)

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp and hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink.

