Maro Market Cap Reaches $46.39 Million (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Maro has a total market cap of $46.39 million and approximately $250,732.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

