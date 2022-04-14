Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea. They report their financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

