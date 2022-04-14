Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $812.06

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.06 ($10.58) and traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.90). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 770 ($10.03), with a volume of 3,469 shares traded.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.21) to GBX 969 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.21) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £380.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 811.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is presently -105.00%.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.16), for a total value of £1,170,000 ($1,524,628.62).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

