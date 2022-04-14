McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

