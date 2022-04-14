McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will post $63.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.97 billion and the highest is $64.71 billion. McKesson reported sales of $59.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $261.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.38.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.25. 969,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,573. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $329.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

