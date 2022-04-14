Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.82 ($3.07) and last traded at €2.87 ($3.12). 81,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.94 ($3.20).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07.
Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)
