Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.32.

Shares of MDT opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

