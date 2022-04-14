MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.73.

Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.07. 1,929,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.55. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,134,233. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$263,656.82. Insiders have sold a total of 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674 in the last three months.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

