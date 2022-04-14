Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 18,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 17,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

