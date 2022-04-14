Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00257375 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00665355 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

