MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Increased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $19.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 672.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,096.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,253.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.