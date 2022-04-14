Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,453 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

