Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 995,144 shares.The stock last traded at $35.90 and had previously closed at $35.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Meritor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,543,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,021,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meritor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,542,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,015,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Meritor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after buying an additional 480,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after buying an additional 65,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

