Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.45. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 84,784 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $367.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

