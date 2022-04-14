Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.45. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 84,784 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $367.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesabi Trust (MSB)
