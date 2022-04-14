MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $636,789.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.62 or 0.07537688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.20 or 0.99846766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041772 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,367,986,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,197,388,788 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

