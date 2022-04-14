Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 816,558 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £27.34 million and a PE ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02.

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

