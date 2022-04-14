Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE MRU traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$71.93. 258,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,716. Metro has a 52-week low of C$55.50 and a 52-week high of C$73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.21.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Metro will post 4.0888818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

