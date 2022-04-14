Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to announce $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.35. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $6.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

NYSE:MTD traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,318.36. The company had a trading volume of 135,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,394.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,469.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,225.56 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.