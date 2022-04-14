Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $51,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD traded up $28.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,342.59. 138,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,394.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,469.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,220.45 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.