Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MXSG traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,323. Mexus Gold US has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile (Get Rating)
