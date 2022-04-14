MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $56.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

