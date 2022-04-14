MIB Coin Hits Market Cap of $397,676.01 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $397,676.01 and $346.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00077210 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000193 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,607,907 coins and its circulating supply is 155,305,979 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

