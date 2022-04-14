Michael H. Tardugno Purchases 4,000 Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) CEO Michael H. Tardugno bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $14,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,290.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLSN opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Celsion Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLSN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Celsion by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

