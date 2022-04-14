Michael Rice Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $18,459.20.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.74 million, a P/E ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after acquiring an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

